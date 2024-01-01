Ilaix on Celta Vigo move: I'm very happy here

Ilaix Moriba is delighted with his move to Celta Vigo.

The midfielder has joined on-loan from RB Leipzig.

He said, "The teammates, the coaching staff and all the people who help make Celta a better club every day, have treated me super well. I am very grateful to be here. Now we just need to give everything on the field and make these fans happy and where they deserve to be."

His signing, on loan from Leipzig with a purchase option, was closed without difficulty: "Everything went very quickly and I am very happy to be here. I went to see the coach and everyone when Celta was in London, I wanted to show that I wanted to be here.

"I'm very happy."

The Guinean continued: "Football is everything to me. It is what has been able to help me raise my family and what gives us food. My family is everything in my life, we are seven brothers. The important thing is the love we have for each other and that they are always there supporting me."