Celta Vigo defender Mingueza: Xavi forced me out of Barcelona; he didn't like me

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza admits he left Barcelona due to former coach Xavi.

Mingueza is now being linked with a return to Barca thanks to his progress with Celta.

He told TV3: “When Xavi arrived we didn’t fit in well. He didn’t like me or whatever. He told me I would play 10 games. I don’t think I had the best mentality in the world either.

"I trained for training’s sake, I played for playing’s sake… That’s why I left Barça, to try to regain the motivation to play, enjoy and improve my performance.

“The club was in a very critical moment and I, like almost all the players on that team, ended up being caught out."

Mingueza also fired another dart at Xavi, adding: "The big difference with the current Raphinha is that they don't change him as quickly as last season, they don't change him in the 60th minute. That way you play more calmly throughout the game."

