Celta Vigo coach Giraldez "very proud" after Sevilla defeat

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez refused to criticise his players after their 1-0 defeat at Sevilla.

Sevilla won via a Manu Bueno goal, with Giraldez insisting he was satisfied with the efforts of his team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Match:

"We had our moment in the first half and we lacked, once again, determination. Even so, there was a post by Pablo Durán, a one-on-one by Williot and very clear chances by Iago. We understood that they were going to change something at half-time because they were not comfortable and they changed to 5-3-2 on a defensive level and the game became a bit more even.

"Very little was played after the goal, between Jesús' (Navas) farewell, the interruptions, stoppages and plays and even so we had two very clear chances to equalise. I think it is unfair that we are going home empty-handed but we have to reconsider why we are having these numbers away from home."

He rates his team:

"I feel very proud of many things that the team does away from home, I think we are doing many things well that are not being translated into results. We have to put everything into perspective, we are with 21 points and last year we arrived here on matchday 29 with 24. The team always goes out to dominate and we are coming up short, which I think is unfair."

New injury for Ristic:

"It is muscular. It is a shame because he was getting fit and doing things well on a day-to-day basis. I hope it is as little as possible and the break will be good for him to shorten the time."

Poor figures as visitors:

"They are bad numbers. But I stick with the totals and we are doing very well at home, not so much away but at times very well but we are not being able to transform it into points."

Jesus Navas' farewell:

"A player who is an example for everyone who likes football and for the generations that are coming up strong. Many Sevilla and Celta youth players have role models like Jesús and Iago to look up to. He has given everything for this club and has given a lot to Spanish football. He has won everything with the national team and with Sevilla. Congratulations and wish him the best of luck in the life to come, which I'm sure will go well for him."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play