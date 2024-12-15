Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta happy delivering victory for Navas: He builds stadiums

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta was delighted with victory over Celta Vigo.

The 1-0 win, courtesy of Manu Bueno's goal, was the final home match for captain Jesus Navas ahead of his retirement.

Garcia Pimienta said, "We knew they (Sevilla's youngsters) were going to perform, but perhaps it was a complicated moment. Sevilla's youth team is wonderful, the club is doing a phenomenal job. They have to keep working.

"In addition, the match is won with a goal from a kid from the reserve team. One of the reasons why we had to win this match is because of Jesús Navas. I am very excited to have been able to be part of this Sevilla and of Jesús Navas. The demands of the fans is what will make the club return to the place it deserves."

On the post-match celebrations, he continued: "It was well deserved. It is the farewell of Sevilla's greatest legend. It was a bit of an epic match, it cost us a lot, but they gave it their all. They deserved the victory, especially for Jesús.

"It was a pleasure to have him for so long. He deserves this farewell, with a victory. He also played and I am very satisfied with the level he had."

The coach also said, "I'm not going to discover Jesús Navas the footballer; he goes to all the stadiums and is applauded. I've had the good fortune to know him as a person too; if he's great as a footballer, he's even greater as a person. From the greatness, the humility of a boy from Los Palacios who builds stadiums."