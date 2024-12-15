Sevilla great Navas reflects on retirement after winning final home game: I'm proud of these kids

Sevilla great Jesus Navas was happy to mark his final home game with victory over Celta Vigo.

Sevilla won 1-0 to mark Navas' final home match before he hangs up the boots next week. The veteran later appeared in the press room to discuss the moment.

Farewell:

"Saying goodbye is complicated. So many emotions, so many moments lived , but when the referee blows the whistle you go all out, as always, for my Sevilla. They deserve everything. It is what I have done until the last day. I want my teammates to keep this legacy of dedication and sacrifice for this shield."

Manu Bueno's goal:

"This team is getting back on its feet and that's what I wanted. These past six months have been crazy. Last year I won the European Championship with tremendous problems. We woke up to the news that three of my teammates couldn't be there, three others came in and it's amazing to see how they've given their all for me and for this team. I'm happy to have reached this point and that they've got the idea of ​​what Sevilla is all about."

Memories:

"I have achieved many things, many titles, I have made my Sevilla happy, which is what I wanted and what I have fought for since I was a child. I have made Spain happy with my national team. It is the greatest thing, my Sevilla and my national team. And I am left with the fact that I have not changed. People ask me on the street how I can be this way with what I have achieved, but that is what has brought me here. Giving everything until the last day for my fans, for Puerta, for Reyes. I want whoever puts on this shirt to give it their all as I have given it all; this number is sacred, just like Reyes. This club is sacred, this crest is sacred and these fans are sacred."

García Pimienta wants him close:

"My first objective was, after these difficult years, to be at the forefront, to be with the team. I knew about my problems, my situation, not knowing if I would be walking tomorrow, but I am calm because they have understood what this shirt is about. It has been something very special, tremendous. We have given so much joy and I don't know what will happen, but I am calm in that sense."

Number '16':

"This number belongs to Antonio. I have tried to wear it with pride, dedication and sacrifice, it is what he deserves, just like Reyes. Everything I have achieved goes to them. My idea was to give everything for this number, for them. I think they are proud of me and that is why I am happy, for not having changed since the first day. I am a normal person who has tried to give love to my Sevilla."

Message to the youth team:

"It's very clear. The way they came out, one scored the goal, the other is crazy how he defended the badge that seems to have been in the First Division for years... The youth team players bite and so do those who have arrived. They have done it for themselves and for the fans. I am very proud of all of them."

A Sevilla without Navas:

"Let them keep that dedication, that sacrifice and the mutual affection. Football has to be lived with that desire, it is what has made me win titles at my age and with my national team. That is the idea I want for my Sevilla."

Match at the Bernabéu:

"I'm like I've been this past year. I'll be out for two days and it will be difficult. We've given Sevilla three points and I'll stick with that. I said I wanted to stay until December, there's one game left and I'll give everything for this shirt until the last."