Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: This job a dream come true

Claudio Giraldez says he's living his dream as Celta Vigo coach.

Promoted from Celta B, Giraldez is now nine months into the job.

He told Marca: "It is a dream come true, a tremendous illusion to be able to represent the team of my life, of my city, a team that I carry in my heart. The balance is very positive. I think we are building something very beautiful and we notice the affection of all the fans, of the club, of the city.

"And above all the support of the players, which I think is the most important thing because they understand that we are helping them to be better. I think the best is yet to come, we are in the process of evolving many things. We have a lot of room for improvement. I am very proud of the connection with the people, I have rarely seen it in my 37 years, and let no one doubt it. Celta will go to any field to dominate and be brave.

"Without a doubt. I really enjoy what I do, I am passionate about my job, I am passionate about the club I am at, the players and the dressing room I have. I get up every day with the same enthusiasm, even before I manage the first team at Celta. I am fulfilling a dream in the place I want to be and have always wanted to be."

On the Celta support, Giraldez added: "I am very aware of that affection, that warmth, the excitement we generate and how happy people are with us. It is also a responsibility that we try to fulfil with work, with the greatest effort possible, being very faithful to what we believe. We are very grateful."