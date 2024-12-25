Tribal Football
Aspas proud as Celta Vigo confirm new contract

Iago Aspas has signed a new contract with Celta Vigo.

The veteran attacker has penned a new deal to 2026.

Celta announced the agreement on Christmas Day morning:  “It is a pride for the club and for Celta to have one of the great emblems of Spanish football, a living legend of Celta, for another year."

Aspas also stated: “Every corner of this stadium and every shout from the stands has accompanied me on this journey.

"I have lived unforgettable days here, moments of joy, of celebration, days of pain from which we rise together. For me, this is much more than football, than a club.

"Celta is my life, it is my home, it is me. They say that nothing lasts forever, but what I feel for these colours I will always carry in my heart."

 

Legend Navas preparing for Sevilla farewell ahead of Real Madrid visit