Celta Vigo coach Giraldez on victory over Betis: Outrageous comeback all about the players

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez says victory over Real Betis on Saturday was all about the players.

Celta won 3-2, having been 2-0 down at halftime, with Williot Swedberg hitting a late winner for the hosts.

Afterwards, Giraldez said: “I have no merit, it is one of the players who are there and those who overlap a 0-2, after a month without winning and doing it against a team like Betis, with the threat it generates in each of the actions.

“We reinforce what we were doing well. Sometimes the result camouflages us and makes us doubt and we have hesitated after 0-1. We have had moments when we have been able to kill ourselves until the last fifteen minutes of the first part, in which we have become ourselves again. The key was for us to stop at the last third of the field, to make them retreat and run behind the ball.

"It has a lot of merit and it is outrageous what the players have done, after what happened and playing with the tranquility with which they did it in the second part. The personality with which they have played and with the success we have had, which in the first we did not have. It is a triumph of more than three points. It is a good day for Celticism."