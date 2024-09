Celta Vigo chief Garces sets record straight on Mingueza and Barcelona clause

Celta Vigo sporting director Marco Garces insists they're protected over the future of Oscar Mingueza.

It's been claimed Barcelona plan to trigger a buy-back option in the defender's contract in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Garces told AS: "Barcelona has the right to match other bids and to 50 per cent of a sale.

"But they don't have the right to a buyback clause."

Mingueza has a contract with Celta Vigo that runs until the summer of 2026.