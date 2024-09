Barcelona consider triggering buyback clause for Celta Vigo defender Mingueza

Barcelona are considering buying back Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza.

Sport says Barcelona has a buy-back clause of €9m in Mingueza's deal.

And after his superb form for Celta in 2024, Barca are now considering triggering the option in January.

Barcelona also has a resale clause of 50 per cent.

The 25-year-old's current contract with Celta Vigo runs until 2026 and includes a €20m buyout clause.