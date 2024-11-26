Celta Vigo captain Aspas told Martin: Flick will hook you

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas' prediction for Gerard Martin came true at halftime of their 2-2 draw with Barcelona.

Aspas confronted the Barca youngster at the halftime whistle after he had avoided a red card early on.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martín was shown a yellow card in the third minute and escaped a second for a foul on Aspas just before halftime. Celta had insisted Martin's foul on Aspas warranted a penalty.

The veteran confronted the youngster at halftime, stating: "You stepped on me. He (Hansi Flick, Barca coach) saw it and he's going to change you."

"It was only a small foul," responded Martin before the pair were separated by teammates. Martin didn't enter the pitch in the second-half.