Barcelona coach Flick: We'll learn from Celta Vigo; these are still good players

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says they will learn from Saturday's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

Speaking at today's Champions League preview for their clash with Brest, Flick reflected on their collapse in Vigo, where they blew a 2-0 lead in the final ten minutes.

Game ahead:

"Brest are a good team. It's important to control the ball. It's important to get the three points."

Learning:

"We are a young team, the youngest, I think. And if there is speed, you have to take into account other situations. We have to learn a lot of things. If you go 2-0 down with a red card, you have to defend much better than we did in Vigo. You have to play and combine your skills well. You have to have the ball. And in LaLiga there are very tough games. The fans are wonderful, the atmosphere. And the wind. But it is not an excuse. We have to learn and advance in our way of playing."

Pressure:

"I see things in a positive light. It's a young team. For me, the issue is that we have to learn from the situations. There is great quality, and we have to show it on the pitch. I'm sure we'll play a good game tomorrow. It's a young team and it's in the process. We won't change our way of doing things."

Pause in the game:

"Obviously, when we have the ball we have to control it. And sometimes it's not possible to go after the goal. We have to learn to play from the back sometimes."

Physical downturn:

"We are on the same level. Every game is different, the one against Vigo is not the same as the one against Bayern. We have to eliminate mistakes, we can do better things with the ball."

La Liga:

"We're continuing on our path, we're moving forward. I think that's a good thing for everyone. We all know where we can improve. We talk. We give confidence to the players. We have to learn from every situation. They've done well so far. I'm sure we've learned our lesson.

"The whole team must be well connected. We must be connected in defence and in attack. If we attack, we do so from defence. We have to manage the pressure with the ball from defence. We have to focus on this.

"It's important for players to know that they are good, that they have quality, that they have to follow the path, that they have a good time, that they have a good relationship... these are crucial things for success. It's incredible how they play."

Brest:

"They are doing very well. They have won a lot of points and are developing well. They are a good team. We have to focus. We want to win."

Champions League format:

"We don't know what will happen, so we have to win this game. It's three points at home. If we win, we'll be in a good position, although there's still more to play."

Lamine Yamal:

"His quality is very good. He controls the ball, creates space, gets away from his opponent... I hope this is the last game he misses. He's feeling better now. I think he'll be an option on Saturday or he'll be on the bench. We'll see."

