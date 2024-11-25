Barcelona defender Inigo admits Celta Vigo frustration; calm about contract plans

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez admits there was a lot of frustration and anger after Saturday's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

Barca blew a 2-0 lead in the final 10 minutes to drop two points on the day. Martinez discussed the game in today's Champions League media preview for the tie with Brest.

The game:

"It's a match in which we will have a very tough opponent physically. They are doing very well in the Champions League, although they are in the middle of the table in their league. They want to compete in the Champions League. If we relax, we could pay dearly for it. A nice and hard-fought match. I hope the team shows its level and gets the points to stay at the top of the table."

Future:

"I don't even think about the contract. It can make you lose focus and not concentrate on what you should. I focus on what I do, on enjoying myself, on taking advantage of opportunities. I want to show that I can be a starter. If things go well, if not I'll say that I've been at Barça for two years."

Draw in Vigo:

"It was hard for me to digest. The team's situations meant that we lost two vital points. The manager and everyone else were angry. We shouldn't point the finger at anyone or blame anyone. We missed an important opportunity."

Offsides:

"The rival watches Barcelona's games and analyses them, just like we do with our rivals. More than getting behind us, it's about how they press and at what intensity. If the pressure is good, it's difficult to get the ball behind us because the goalkeeper is too far forward. If you lower the intensity, they create danger for us. They've created very few for us. They give us more than they take away. We have to keep our line high. Sometimes it shouldn't be so far forward to avoid risks. But the work has been exceptional. Tomorrow they'll also try to find us and create danger. If the pressure is good, it's difficult for them to create chances behind us."

Spain omission:

"It's totally understandable. I'm 33 years old and the level, luckily, of the youngsters is exceptional. It's being seen. It's not something strange. Think of a younger team. I don't feel and shouldn't be indignant about not being called up. I'm of an age and it's normal that I want to see others and bet on others."

Without Lamine Yamal:

"We know how important he is. He gives us a lot. He is unbalancing, he makes the opponent's line retreat, he confronts, he generates a lot of fear... he is vital and important. But that doesn't mean that whoever comes on isn't up to the task. Anyone is capable. But Lamine is Lamine and we don't have him. But whoever comes on won't give any less. We won't win or lose because of him. We focus on those who are here. There is plenty of squad. Just because he's not here doesn't mean we have to win or lose."

Personal moment:

"This is the year I'm enjoying the most. I'm enjoying the coach's games, you compete in every game, the coach appreciates you... I feel physically very good. There are no injuries, and that helps. It's a bit of everything. I feel at ease, comfortable, with weight in the locker room... I try to give my all. There are a lot of young people.

"My role is to give my all, not just on the pitch, but also in the dressing room. It's my job and it should be everyone's. Respect everyone. As in all jobs. I try to help the youngsters, to let go and not be afraid of the first team. I encourage them to be comfortable, to tell jokes, to let go..."

Brest:

"They are doing a great job, it is no coincidence that they are there. We will pay dearly if we are not in good shape. Physically they are a prodigy. They are a great rival. We will fight."

Hansi Flick:

"From the first minute, he showed me that he wanted to see me and wanted to give me a chance. He didn't want to be bothering or getting in the way. He gave me a chance, I took advantage of it in pre-season. When it ended, we saw that he trusted me and wanted me as a starter. I try to fight. He has a lot of respect for me and I do for him, let's hope that we all enjoy ourselves on the pitch and winning titles."

High line:

"The coach is clear about the height of the line. It should not always be in the middle of the field, if the opponent is not in the middle it is suicide. You have to know well when to throw it or not, you have to throw it if the opponent is tight."

Champions League format:

"Our mentality is not to think about whether we are qualified or if we have x points. We have to win every game, because this makes you have ambition. We have to keep winning in mind. Always. This will make the team go up the ladder and in all aspects of the game. It gives confidence. The mentality must be to win and not to speculate. Winning and winning, that's what matters."

Iñaki Peña:

"He's so cold... I don't know what he's thinking. We're delighted. He's a great guy. He's different. He's peculiar. He works in silence. It's not easy for a Barça goalkeeper to go out and show it. He's so calm... I don't see him leaving his comfort zone. He gives us a lot of confidence and shows what a great goalkeeper he is."

Pau Cubarsi:

"It's normal that he gets praise. He has had spectacular courses. It's surprising. I started when I was 20 and I was already young. He's 17. He has a great level. He has many years left. I hope to see him enjoy himself for many years to come."

Defence:

"The pressure starts with those up front. We attack and defend all the time. Except for the last two games, we've been brilliant defensively. But we can't get complacent. It's a team effort. We're doing very well in all areas. We're in high spirits, but we're not going over the top. We have to give our all, and that's what the coach is asking of us. We'll see tomorrow if we deserved to win or not."

