Cazorla slams Barcelona: Xavi didn't deserve that
Santi Cazorla says Xavi deserved better from Barcelona after last season's sacking.
The Real Oviedo veteran played for Xavi at Al Sadd in Qatar.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cazorla told the Athletic: “I know that Xavi feels the same way about Barcelona as I do about Oviedo. He came to the dugout at a low point, out of love for the club and because he wanted to help.
"He trusted young players who are now making their mark and are world-class, like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. He brought them back so they could fight for titles. But that wasn’t valued.
“They have been unfair to him and he has suffered a lot. I have spoken to him, he has had a very bad time. Now he wants to rest and spend time with his family. But in the future he will return to coaching.”