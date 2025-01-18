Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Cazorla slams Barcelona: Xavi didn't deserve that

Carlos Volcano
Cazorla slams Barcelona: Xavi didn't deserve that
Cazorla slams Barcelona: Xavi didn't deserve thatProfimedia
Santi Cazorla says Xavi deserved better from Barcelona after last season's sacking.

The Real Oviedo veteran played for Xavi at Al Sadd in Qatar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cazorla told the Athletic: “I know that Xavi feels the same way about Barcelona as I do about Oviedo. He came to the dugout at a low point, out of love for the club and because he wanted to help.

"He trusted young players who are now making their mark and are world-class, like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. He brought them back so they could fight for titles. But that wasn’t valued.

“They have been unfair to him and he has suffered a lot. I have spoken to him, he has had a very bad time. Now he wants to rest and spend time with his family. But in the future he will return to coaching.”

Mentions
LaLigaCazorla SantiBarcelonaR. OviedoLaLiga2Xavi
Related Articles
Kansas rival Alaves, Leganes for Barcelona midfielder Hernandez
Malaga coach Pellicer blasts Barcelona registration success: We suffered historic crisis!
COPA DEL REY RND OF 16 DRAW: Real Madrid and Barcelona face LaLiga competition