Catena and Budimir fire Osasuna to shock win over Atletico Madrid

Osasuna boosted their hopes of European qualification in LaLiga after goals from Alejandro Catena and Ante Budimir fired Los Rojillos to an impressive 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, ending a run of six consecutive home defeats against Atleti.

Having lost just once at El Sadar since the turn of the year (W3, D3), Osasuna started brightly against Diego Simeone’s side.

Aimar Oroz and Budimir wasted a couple of early half-chances for the hosts, while at the other end, Sergio Herrera stood firm to thwart the in-form Alexander Sorloth.

Osasuna continued to hold their own as the opening period progressed, and Vicente Moreno’s men duly took the lead in the 25th minute when Bryan Zaragoza’s corner was powerfully headed home by Catena.

Determined to find a swift response, Atletico upped the ante after the half-hour mark, and nearly found a leveller, as Herrera saved smartly from Sorloth’s close-range header.

The visitors, without a goal in their last two league matches on the road, continued to probe before the break, but clear-cut chances came at a premium, with Giuliano Simeone firing wastefully wide on the stroke of half-time.

The early stages of the second period followed a similar pattern to the first, as Los Rojillos nullified the threat of Atletico’s frontline. Clearly frustrated by his side’s lack of cutting edge in the final third, Simeone introduced attacking duo Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa with just over 25 minutes remaining.

It was Osasuna, however, who netted the game’s all-important second in the 82nd minute, as Kike Barja’s inviting delivery was glanced in at the near post by Budimir for the Croatian’s 20th league goal of the season.

That effectively ended the game as a contest, with the hosts easing through the closing stages to earn their fourth LaLiga win in six matches and move level on points with Rayo Vallecano in eighth. As for Atletico, they slip to a fourth away loss in nine league outings in 2025.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alejandro Catena (Osasuna)

