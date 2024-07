Marquez ends doubts by inking new Barcelona contract

Barcelona have announced Rafa Marquez has signed a new contract.

The Barca Atletic coach has agreed to remain in charge next season by inking a new 12 month deal.

Marquez had cast doubt on his future after the weekend's Segunda B promotion playoff final defeat to Cordoba.

Marca says Real Oviedo were interested in tempting Marquez away this summer.

But Barca have now announced he is staying for the new season.