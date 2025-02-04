Cardoso signs new Real Betis contract despite Tottenham clause

Johnny Cardoso has signed a new contract with Real Betis.

The 23 year-old midfielder has signed a new deal to 2030.

However, Tottenham have an option for the USA international which can be triggered this summer.

Spurs can sign Cardoso for €25m as part of the deal that took Giovano Lo Celso to Betis last year.

However, there's no guarantee Spurs will pursue his signing, which has seen Betis tie down Cardoso long-term as a contingency plan.