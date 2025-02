Real Betis have signed Columbus Crew striker 'Cucho' Hernández.

Hernandez moves to Betis for a fee of €13m.

The 25 year-old former Huesca attacker has signed a deal with Betis to 2030.

With Columbus Crew last MLS season, he played 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and distributing 14 assists.

Along with Huesca, Hernandez also played for Mallorca and Getafe in Spain and Watford in England.