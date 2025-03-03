Capello: Barcelona teen Yamal lacks Messi genius

Tribal Football
Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello insists Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal shouldn't be compared to Lionel Messi.

Capello was speaking in his role as Laureus ambassador.

He stated, "He's a kid who is doing important things. When he started at Barcelona, ​​it was said that he was the new Messi and no, he doesn't reach that level.

"He's an extraordinary, spectacular, top player, but he doesn't have Messi's genius."

On Real Madrid this season, Capello also said: "With the players they have, they are a spectacular team. It is worth going to the stadium and watching them play." 

