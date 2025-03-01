Barcelona whiz Yamal takes issue with Tiktoker

Tribal Football
Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal has taken aim at a match-rating from an online fan.

Tiktoker Joananpu reviewed Barca's 4-4 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their Copa del Rey semfinal, giving both sets of players ratings out of 10.

And for Yamal, Joananpu gave a 6.5 - which produced a response from the player in question.

The winger left the comment: "You are completely drunk".

Joananpu then deleted the post, before republishing with a new mark for Yamal - 7.5.

