Caparros returns to Sevilla after Garcia Pimienta dismissal

Joaquin Caparros has been named new coach of Sevilla.

Caparros takes charge after the dismissal of Xavi Garcia Pimienta. Garcia Pimienta was sacked after Sevilla's defeat to Valencia on Friday.

The 50-year-old Spaniard leaves Seville at 13th in La Liga with only nine wins in 31 league matches this season.

Garcia Pimienta moved to Sevilla last summer, signing a two-year contract.

Caparros has been appointed to the end of the season.

This is the fourth time the experienced Spaniard has taken charge of Sevilla.

The first time with the club was from 2000 to 2005. Since then he has had the chance temporarily twice - first in the last four matches of the 2017/18 season and later in eleven matches towards the end of the 2018/19 season.