Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We'll talk about my future at season's end

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has ducked questions about his future today.

Ancelotti was pushed about his position ahead of Sunday's clash at Alaves after consecutive defeats to Valencia and Arsenal in the Champions League.

He said this morning: "I shouldn't talk about my future, because the contract is quite clear. Whatever it is, we'll discuss it at the end of the season. The club always supports me, especially in difficult times."

Ancelotti also said: "(We're) trying to win, because it's essential to get back into the swing of things. Everyone's thinking about Wednesday, but everything depends on tomorrow's performance. Because we're still fighting for La Liga.

"We need to play well and win."

The Real coach was also asked about how defeat at Arsenal saw the Gunners outrun his team by over 12km.

He added, "It all depends on the characteristics of the players. But this has happened in previous years. Distance speaks volumes about total distance, but not sprint distance. Overall, we've always run less.

"And yet, we've won two Champions Leagues. Against Arsenal, we did less in every aspect: total distance, sprint numbers... everything. They worked harder."