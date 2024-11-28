Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid defeat Liverpool in UYL
Liverpool’s Under-19 side were unable to duplicate the performance of their senior counterparts on Wednesday.

The Reds’ youth side were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid’s youngsters in the UEFA Youth League.

They went down 1-0, despite the senior team winning 2-0 against Real’s senior superstars.

Daniel Yanez took advantage of a chance in the penalty box and put it away with a decisive finish to give his team all the points.

The young Reds were threatening throughout the contest, but could not find the back of the net.

