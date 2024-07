Caen to confirm Real Madrid star Mbappe as shareholder

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is set to be confirmed a shareholder of L2 club Caen.

Le Parisien says Mbappe is becoming a minority shareholder in the second division club.

The France international has purchased a stake in Caen, with an announcement due to confirm the move.

Mbappe has been in talks about buying into Caen for several months.

With the move to Real Madrid now settled, Mbappe is to become one of the youngest club owners in football.