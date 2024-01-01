Mother and agent of Real Madrid signing Mbappe makes clear stand on PSG wages

The mother and agent of Kylian Mbappe says they remain determined to secure the wages allegedly owed by former club PSG.

It's been suggested PSG have held back the wages as compensation after Mbappe ran down his contract and left for Real Madrid as a Bosman transfer.

Fayza Lamari told Le Parisien: "What happened in Paris is comparable to a separation. Today, however, if Kylian is in Madrid, we can't just thank Monaco, but we have to do the same with PSG. They trusted him at 18, they invested a good amount of money... Ultimately, however, I think he 'gave them back' well."

On claims of €100m being owed in wages, Fayza also said: "This thing is now in the hands of Kylian's lawyers, but I also have faith in PSG, I believe they will return to normality very quickly. We have just received a letter of response from them, decisions will be made.

"We are here, I hope that all this does not overshadow what we have experienced, that we will not dwell on this topic. Court? If we have no choice, yes, obviously. Now I really hope that the contract we signed two years ago will be respected."