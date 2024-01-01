Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return

Claudio Bravo has put his hand up to return to Barcelona.

Barca are in need for a new goalkeeper with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's season over due to a serious knee injury suffered in Sunday's win at Villarreal.

Since the transfer window is closed, Barcelona can only bring in a player who is out of contract.

And former Barcelona goalkeeper Bravo, 41, is free on the market and open to a return.

"If Barça calls me, I will be ready," said the Chilean.

Bravo was last at Real Betis and announced at the end of August that he was retiring.