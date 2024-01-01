DONE DEAL: Betis land Barcelona striker Roque as Flick defends management

Real Betis have signed Barcelona striker Victor Roque.

Real Betis are taking Roque on loan this season with an option to extend for another year.

Betis also has an option to buy the striker from Barcelona.

The striker's contract with Barca runs until the summer of 2031.

Earlier today, Barca coach Hansi Flick said of Roque: "We cannot say that we have not counted on him. It would be false. It's a strange situation.

"He came in a situation that was not easy for him. It is a good option for him, he will be able to play. I have seen good things in him, he is a good person. Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope he performs well."