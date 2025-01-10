Valencia coach Corberan coy over push for Bournemouth fullback Aarons

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan is coy over their pursuit of Bournemouth fullback Max Aarons.

Valencia are turning to Aarons after being frustrated in their bid for Sporting CP defender Ivan Fresneda.

Ahead of their weekend clash with Sevilla, Corberan said: "I don't have a specific roadmap. I work with the sports management, who inform me of their movements and I focus on working with the players I have.

"When they come, I'm happy to share with you how we can improve.

"Valencia's objective and demand is to improve. That's the only thing we have in mind. To improve competitive conditions. The markets are unpredictable and we don't know what can happen, but our objective is to improve the positions that we consider necessary."