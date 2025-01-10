Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal

Valencia coach Corberan coy over push for Bournemouth fullback Aarons

Carlos Volcano
Valencia coach Corberan coy over push for Bournemouth fullback Aarons
Valencia coach Corberan coy over push for Bournemouth fullback AaronsLaLiga
Valencia coach Carlos Corberan is coy over their pursuit of Bournemouth fullback Max Aarons.

Valencia are turning to Aarons after being frustrated in their bid for Sporting CP defender Ivan Fresneda.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of their weekend clash with Sevilla, Corberan said: "I don't have a specific roadmap. I work with the sports management, who inform me of their movements and I focus on working with the players I have.

"When they come, I'm happy to share with you how we can improve.

"Valencia's objective and demand is to improve. That's the only thing we have in mind. To improve competitive conditions. The markets are unpredictable and we don't know what can happen, but our objective is to improve the positions that we consider necessary." 

Mentions
LaLigaAarons MaximillianBournemouthValenciaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Valencia express interest in Aston Villa fullback Nedeljkovic
Man Utd, Newcastle in PSG contact for Lee
Real Madrid scouting Bournemouth defender Huijsen