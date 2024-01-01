Bournemouth, Bayer Leverkusen step in as Chelsea drop Omorodion talks

Tribal Football
Bournemouth are eyeing Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

The centre-forward has seen a move to Chelsea fall through in recent days, but he remains up for sale at Atletico.

Omorodion traveled to England over the weekend for talks with Chelsea, but the move is now off.

However, El Chiringuito TV says Omorodion remains in London as he and Atletico consider their options.

Bayer Leverkusen , AFC Bournemouth, Villarreal and Real Betis are all said to be interested in the 20 year-old.

Omorodion was on loan to Deportivo Alavés last season. He scored eight goals and one assist in 34 games in La Liga.

