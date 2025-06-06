Borussia Dortmund launch bid for Real Madrid defender Aguado

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Borussia Dortmund are swooping for Real Madrid teen Diego Aguado.

The 18 year-old defender is the subject of intense negotiations between the two clubs.

Aguado made his debut in the Copa del Rey win against Deportiva Minera last season and has been a regular member of the senior squad in training.

BVB are prepared to offer €6m to sign the youngster, though will have to wait to close the deal, says TMW.

Real Madrid are insisting Aguado be part of their Club World Cup squad, where BVB will also be competing, before entering negotiations with the Germans. 

Aguado has a deal with Real Madrid to 2029, which carries a buyout clause rising to &euro60m.

