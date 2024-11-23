Valladolid owner Ronaldo ready to take over CBF: But I'll wait for right moment

Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario has spoken openly about the rumours linking him to a possible candidacy for the presidency of the Brazil Football Federation (CBF). Speaking to journalists, the now businessman emphasised his desire to take over the organisation. However, despite feeling prepared for the role, Ronaldo wants to deal with the issue patiently.

"I've been talking about my idea of one day being president of the CBF for many years, and that hasn't changed. Let's wait for the right moment to make it happen. I'm extremely prepared for this moment and, obviously, Brazilian football needs big changes, but that doesn't mean anything. I'm not a candidate, I don't have an election in sight, so it's just my will that hasn't changed in a long time," declared the former player, during a charity auction on Thursday (21) in São Paulo.

One of Ronaldo 's wishes would be to have coach Pep Guardiola at the helm of the Brazilian national team. But the former player has urged caution with regard to speculation about his plans. Guardiola's name came up in an article published by the Spanish daily Sport.

"You can't put the cart before the horse. Let's see what happens. I have lots of ideas in case that happens, but we can't speculate right now," Ronaldo emphasised.

The former player is currently the owner of Real Valladolid. Previously, he managed Cruzeiro's SAF and became very close to Brazilian football leaders, as well as being a regular figure at CBF meetings.

Although Ednaldo Rodrigues' term of office doesn't end until 2026, the election for the new CBF president will be held next year. Ednaldo intends to stand for re-election and could face competition from the eternal idol of Brazilian football.