BLOCKED! Stockport coach Mangan denied dream Real Madrid move

Stockport County assistant manager Andy Mangan has been blocked from moving to Real Madrid.

Mangan was due to join Real coach Carlo Ancelotti's backroom staff on recommendation of assistant coach and son Davide Ancelotti.

But Spanish authorities have denied Mangan a work permit to take up the position, says the Sunday Times.

For the moment, it's unclear whether an appeal will be lodged.

As of now, Mangan will remain on staff with Stockport.