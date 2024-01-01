Bernal due to sign new Barcelona contract

Marc Bernal has agreed a new deal with Barcelona.

The midfielder, 17, is out for the season after suffering a knee injury earlier this month.

Bernal is currently on a contract that runs until the summer of 2026 with a €20m buyout clause.

And now Gerard Romero, who has good insight into Barcelona, ​​reports that Bernal is expected to sign a new deal this week.

The new contract will run until 2026, but will be automatically extended until 2029 when the player turns 18.

And Bernal's new buyout clause will be a whopping €500m.