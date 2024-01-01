Bernal and Barcelona agree new contract

Tribal Football
Bernal and Barcelona agree new contractLaLiga
Barcelona have secured Marc Bernal to a new contract.

The midfielder, 17, suffered a knee injury before the international break after a superb start to the season. He has since undergone knee surgery.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2026 and includes a €20m buyout clause.

ESPN says Barcelona and Bernal have now reached an agreement on a new contract.

Bernal will receive a higher salary. In addition, there will be a significantly higher buyout clause.

The new deal will also extend to 2026, but with an option to extend to 2029 from the day he turns 18.

