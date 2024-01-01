Berenguer signs new deal with Athletic Bilbao

Alex Berenguer has signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.

The wing-back has extended his contract to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Berenguer joined Athletic Club in 2020 from Torino.

Athletic's general director of football, Mikel González, said:“(We're) very satisfied with the renewal of Alex, which ensures we maintain our important offensive strength.

"His physical deployment and goalscoring ability are fundamental in a year with four competitions in which we are hopeful that he will continue to grow as a footballer, as he is in full maturity.

"We have managed to combine the player's desire to continue making Athletic history with our desire to keep him and this is magnificent news”.