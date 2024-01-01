DONE DEAL: Osasuna announce Garcia sale to Al Rayyan

Osasuna have announced the sale of David Garcia to Al Rayyan.

The defender will move to the Qatari club for a free rising to €10m.

Osasuna will receive a fixed €8.75m for the transfer that could exceed €10m including bonuses.

Al Rayyan will contribute €7.5m initially and undertakes to pay €500,000 more at the end of the player's contract in the event that none of the variables included in the contract have been met.

In addition, the player will pay the club €750,000.

Garcia leaves Osasuna after 10 years as a senior player. The defender came right through the club's academy age groups.