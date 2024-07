Osasuna midfielder Oroz: Athletic Bilbao rumours...?

Osasuna midfielder Aimar Oroz is happy to duck the transfer rumours swirling around him.

Currently in France with Spain's Olympics squad, Oroz is the subject of interest from Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic are said to have already opened talks with Osasuna about a fee for the 21 year-old.

But Oroz says: "The truth is that I am away from all those rumours and I am focused on the competition.

"We will talk about that when the Games are over."