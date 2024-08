Benfica kick off talks for Barcelona attacker Fati

Benfica have kicked off talks for Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

Transfer journalist Pedro Almeida reports Benfica has started negotiations with Barcelona for Fati.

The Portuguese giants hope the offer of Champions League football will convince the youngster about joining them.

Fati has scored 29 goals and provided ten assists in 112 competitive games for Barcelona at senior level.

The 21-year-old's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2027.