Benfica chief Rui Costa confirms talks for Atletico Madrid attacker Felix

Benfica chief Rui Costa says talks with Atletico Madrid are underway to sign Joao Felix.

The Portugal attacker is available from Atletico after spending last season on-loan with Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Negotiations are ongoing. They should not be discussed publicly," said Rui Costa.

“What we want are good players and if we can get players who also know the place and Portuguese football, that’s an advantage.

“Many names have been mentioned, but at the moment, it is all just speculation.”