Belletti delighted being named Barcelona Juvenil A coach

Former Barcelona defender Juliano Belletti is delighted joining the club's coaching staff.

The Brazilian has been named new coach of Juvenil A inside the La Masia academy.

Belletti said:  "I am very happy to be able to empower the club's young people. I know the responsibility of the position I occupy and with the team I have and the club's professionals, we will be able to make a good year.

"We not only train them on the field, but also off it.

"A youth player must compete with himself to try to improve every week, every month, every quarter... and he must enhance this growth, and then transmit it to the team, and that his game is good for the team , which is one of the characteristics and values ​​of the club.

"Last season's experience as assistant coach in Juvenil A during the first part of the season, and in Barça Atlètic, in the second round, has helped me gain experience. Being able to teach what we have experienced as players, especially everything, in this club, is a challenge that we ex-footballers have."

