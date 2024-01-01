Albert Sanchez named new coach of Barca Atletic

Tribal Football
Albert Sanchez named new coach of Barca AtleticLaLiga
Albert Sanchez has been named new coach of Barca Atletic.

Sanchez takes charge after Rafa Marquez's departure to become Javier Aguirre's No2 with Mexico.

He had been Marquez's assistant and now takes the No1 job, signing a 12 month deal.

Before joining Marquez's staff, Sanchez had been assistant to Juvenil A coach Oscar Garcia.

Sanchez, 37, has previous experience with Beijing Sports University (2018-19);  Qadsia SC of Kuwait (2019-20), a team with which he played in the Asian Champions League and won the Super Cup; and he was the first coach of the under 20 squad of Al Fateh of Saudi Arabia (2020-2021).

