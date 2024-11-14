Belgian FA sound out Real Madrid keeper Courtois about international return

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
The Belgian Football Federation are attempting to broker peace between national team coach Domenico Tedesco and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

In recent days, the new general director Peter Willems went to the Spanish capital to meet with Courtois. It was an initial aprroach to personally learn about the situation and the thoughts of the goalkeeper, also given the air of renewal that can be felt in the Federation itself.

Courtois has not played for Belgium since June 17, 2023, in a Euro qualifier. Then came the serious knee injury that kept him out for almost a season, but he returned in time to win the Champions League (as a starter).

Tedesco, however, did not include him in his Euros squad and the player made it known that he would not wear the national team jersey if while he remained in charge.

A stand that, according to the Spanish press, would have been repeated in the conversation with Willems. In any case, the approach was positive and represents a first step to reconnect.

Belgium fans, who do not understand how the best goalkeeper in the world is not considered in this moment of transition, hope that the situation will be resolved in the best way.

