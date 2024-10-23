Real Madrid hit by double injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid will be without two key players for the ElClasico against Barcelona this weekend.

A hamstring injury for attacker Rodrygo Goes and an adductor strain for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will see both senior players miss Saturday's clash at the Bernabeu.

Courtois' injury is regarded as the more serious.

While there's hope Rodrygo will be back next week, it's suggested Courtois will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

The Belgian goalkeeper will be replaced by Andriy Lunin against Barca this weekend.