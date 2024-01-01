Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Barcelona president Laporta: We can afford to sign Williams

Barcelona president Laporta: We can afford to sign Williams
Barcelona president Laporta: We can afford to sign Williams
Barcelona president Laporta: We can afford to sign WilliamsLaLiga
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has announced their intention to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Williams'  contract carries a €58m buyout clause and Laporta said today that Barca have the financial room to sign the Spain international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Radio Cataluyna: “Today, we can afford to sign Nico Williams economically speaking.

"I like Nico Williams, a lot. We have to let (sporting director) Deco work to try to close the operations. I hope they give us good news. 

“We have recovered the specific weight we had and there are great players who want to play for Barça.”

On Pedri's knee injury suffered at the Euros, Laporta also said: "It is not pleasant to start the preseason with Pedri injured again. I feel very bad because Pedri is key for us. We have to strengthen the team.”

Mentions
LaLigaWilliams NicoPedriBarcelonaAth BilbaoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool ponder meeting buyout clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Pedri: Nico would be spectacular for Barcelona
Cucurella: Nico should choose Chelsea over Barcelona!