Barcelona president Laporta: We can afford to sign Williams

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has announced their intention to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Williams' contract carries a €58m buyout clause and Laporta said today that Barca have the financial room to sign the Spain international.

He told Radio Cataluyna: “Today, we can afford to sign Nico Williams economically speaking.

"I like Nico Williams, a lot. We have to let (sporting director) Deco work to try to close the operations. I hope they give us good news.

“We have recovered the specific weight we had and there are great players who want to play for Barça.”

On Pedri's knee injury suffered at the Euros, Laporta also said: "It is not pleasant to start the preseason with Pedri injured again. I feel very bad because Pedri is key for us. We have to strengthen the team.”