Bayern Munich midfielder Musiala admits growing up a big Barcelona mad

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala admits he grew up a big Barcelona fan.

With new contract talks stalling, Musiala has revealed how he supported Barca as a youngster.

He told BILD: "FC Barcelona was my point of reference, my favourite team. I had a Messi shirt. The midfield with Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets fascinated me.

"I could watch their matches over and over again. On the back of my shirts, when I was a kid, Messi almost always appeared. I also had one with Neymar, but Messi was my hero, my favourite player."

Musiala has a contract with Bayern Munich that runs until the summer of 2026.

He also said: "I would like to shape an era at FC Bayern. If I extend my contract with FC Bayern, that is my goal."

