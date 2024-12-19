Bayern Munich midfielder Musiala admits growing up a big Barcelona mad
With new contract talks stalling, Musiala has revealed how he supported Barca as a youngster.
He told BILD: "FC Barcelona was my point of reference, my favourite team. I had a Messi shirt. The midfield with Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets fascinated me.
"I could watch their matches over and over again. On the back of my shirts, when I was a kid, Messi almost always appeared. I also had one with Neymar, but Messi was my hero, my favourite player."
Musiala has a contract with Bayern Munich that runs until the summer of 2026.
He also said: "I would like to shape an era at FC Bayern. If I extend my contract with FC Bayern, that is my goal."
