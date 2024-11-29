Matthaus tips Stuttgart midfielder Stiller for Barcelona
Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus has recommended Angelo Stiller to Barcelona.
Matthaus says the VfB Stuttgart midfielder would be ideal for Hansi Flick's Barca.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Stiller would be a good fit for Barça because of his style of play. I trust him," he told BILD.
"Stiller could put his stamp on Barcelona and organise the midfield there."
The 23 year-old came through the academy at Bayern and has also been followed by Atletico Madrid.
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play