Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid

Bayern Munich director Rummenigge: No-one more honest than Lewandowski

Bayern Munich director Rummenigge: No-one more honest than Lewandowski
Bayern Munich director Rummenigge: No-one more honest than LewandowskiLaLiga
Bayern Munich director Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has paid tribute to Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski left Bayern last year for Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"There are some signings that were decisive for the club. One of them was Robert Lewandowski. He is a goal machine and a really good guy. I have never seen a more honest player than him," he told Kicker.

"I could talk to him about anything. He always gave me an honest answer and not one that was prefabricated or in his favour. You must understand that this is not entirely normal as my job was to promote the best interests of the club and not just his best interests."

Rummenigge says the Pole was a great help, not only on the field.

"In the end, Robert was an incredibly important adviser to me. You can discuss football with him at an extremely high level and he is also a relaxed guy - extremely smart," he added.

Mentions
LaLigaLewandowski RobertBayern MunichBarcelonaBundesliga
Related Articles
Barcelona challenge Real Madrid for Davies
New Red Bull chief Klopp eyeing raid on Barcelona
Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric