Bravo announces Real Madrid departure

Iker Bravo is leaving Real Madrid to return to parent club Bayer Leverkusen.

The attacking talent has spent two seasons on-loan with Real Madrid Castilla.

Bravo scored three goals in 25 league games in the first year, but last season saw no playing time with the B team.

Instead he was demoted to the U19 team after he failed to impress coach Raúl.

Real Madrid have had an option to buy Bravo. But there will be no permanent transfer.

Bravo confirmed on social media: “It's time to say goodbye. It has been two years of a lot of learning, of understanding life with the requirement to be professional at Real Madrid and thus of personal growth and maturity."

