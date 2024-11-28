Villarreal, RB Leipzig eyeing Bayern Munich striker Tel

Villarreal are eyeing Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel.

Foot Mercato says Bayern are considering making Tel available for loan in January.

And both Villarreal and RB Leipzig are keen on the French youngster.

Leipzig are said to be favourites as Bayern would prefer Tel remain in the Bundesliga to assist his development.

However, Villarreal would offer Tel and Bayern a greater guarantee of regular football.

