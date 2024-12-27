Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah makes Barcelona decision
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is set to ink a pre-contract with Barcelona.
Mundo Deportivo says Tah will join Barcelona in a Bosman transfer this summer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 28-year-old has agreed to the Spanish giants and will sign next month.
Tah is expected to join on a contract that runs until the summer of 2030.
The centre back is represented by Pini Zahavi - who is also the agent of Barca coach Hansi Flick and striker Robert Lewandowski.