Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah makes Barcelona decision

Carlos Volcano
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is set to ink a pre-contract with Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo says Tah will join Barcelona in a Bosman transfer this summer.

The 28-year-old has agreed to the Spanish giants and will sign next month.

Tah is expected to join on a contract that runs until the summer of 2030.

The centre back is represented by Pini Zahavi - who is also the agent of Barca coach Hansi Flick and striker Robert Lewandowski.

